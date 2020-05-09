Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price target boosted by analysts at Guggenheim from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.84% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Cfra raised shares of Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER traded up $1.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.79. The stock had a trading volume of 69,500,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,668,078. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.81. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $47.08. The firm has a market cap of $47.96 billion and a PE ratio of -3.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.26) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $60,171,500. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. FMR LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $870,383,000 after acquiring an additional 21,507,161 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,810,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Uber Technologies by 204.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $346,636,000 after acquiring an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Uber Technologies by 158.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $338,832,000 after acquiring an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.