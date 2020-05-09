Ultimate Secure Cash 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $210.00 (USC)

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000209 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ultimate Secure Cash has a market capitalization of $186,500.37 and approximately $210.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official website is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Buying and Selling Ultimate Secure Cash

Ultimate Secure Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

