Unilever (NYSE:UL) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Unilever (NYSE:UL) have been trending neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news stories that may have effected Unilever’s score:

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.29. The company has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.51. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of $44.06 and a fifty-two week high of $64.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.4445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on UL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Unilever from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.