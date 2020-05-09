Unilever (NYSE:UN) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -1.19

Media coverage about Unilever (NYSE:UN) has been trending somewhat negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Unilever earned a news impact score of -1.19 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Unilever stock opened at $48.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.41. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Unilever has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Argus cut their price target on Unilever from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

