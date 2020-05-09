Universa Market Cap Achieves $2.73 Million (UTNP)

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. One Universa token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Ethfinex. Over the last seven days, Universa has traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a total market cap of $2.73 million and $1,869.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Universa

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com.

Buying and Selling Universa

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Cobinhood, CoinBene and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.