Utrust Market Cap Reaches $3.98 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. In the last seven days, Utrust has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. One Utrust token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Huobi. Utrust has a market capitalization of $3.98 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02178604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174425 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust launched on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. Utrust’s official website is utrust.com. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST.

Utrust Token Trading

Utrust can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Kucoin, Ethfinex, IDEX, Huobi and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

