VALLOUREC SA/S Stock Set to Reverse Split on Monday, May 25th (OTCMKTS:VLOWY)

Shares of VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) are scheduled to reverse split on Monday, May 25th. The 1-40 reverse split was announced on Thursday, April 23rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:VLOWY opened at $0.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $469.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. VALLOUREC SA/S has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $0.68.

VALLOUREC SA/S (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. VALLOUREC SA/S had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VALLOUREC SA/S will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VLOWY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of VALLOUREC SA/S in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VALLOUREC SA/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

VALLOUREC SA/S Company Profile

Vallourec SA, through its subsidiaries, provides tubular solutions primarily for the energy markets and other industrial applications in the European Union, North America, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products segments. The company produces hot-rolled seamless carbon and alloy steel tubes for the oil and gas, power generation, chemical and petrochemical, and automotive and mechanical engineering industries, as well as produces stainless steel and titanium tubes.

