Veles 1-Day Volume Tops $11,299.00 (VLS)

Veles (CURRENCY:VLS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. Veles has a total market capitalization of $110,796.53 and $11,299.00 worth of Veles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veles coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000953 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Veles has traded up 14.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Veles Coin Profile

Veles is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2018. Veles’ total supply is 1,302,912 coins and its circulating supply is 1,193,963 coins. Veles’ official Twitter account is @velescore and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Veles is veles.network.

Buying and Selling Veles

Veles can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Veles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veles using one of the exchanges listed above.

