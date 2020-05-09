Verasity (VRA) Price Down 22.6% Over Last Week

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $580,321.00 worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,839,985,784 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,881,289,143 tokens. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity.

Verasity Token Trading

Verasity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ProBit Exchange and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

