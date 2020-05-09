Viacoin (VIA) Price Hits $0.11

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Coinroom, Binance and Bittrex. Viacoin has a market cap of $2.54 million and approximately $46,462.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00486239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00012459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005971 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003066 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001981 BTC.

Viacoin Profile

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,167,242 coins. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinroom, Poloniex, OOOBTC, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Binance, YoBit and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

