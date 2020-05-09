VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. lowered its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 604,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,400 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 2.4% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Presima Inc. owned 0.13% of VICI Properties worth $10,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 68.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000.

In other news, CFO David Andrew Kieske purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, with a total value of $227,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,471.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Samantha Sacks Gallagher purchased 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.24 per share, for a total transaction of $209,492.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 56,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,200.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 73,845 shares of company stock worth $1,746,325 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

VICI traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,558,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,757,562. VICI Properties Inc has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $28.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 69.44 and a current ratio of 69.43.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.68 million. VICI Properties had a net margin of 39.66% and a return on equity of 4.65%. VICI Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.298 per share. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

VICI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays upgraded VICI Properties to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet cut VICI Properties from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $28.50 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.65.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

