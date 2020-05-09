Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 36,568 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,464,685 shares of the energy giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,568 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.25% of Exelon worth $90,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 374,505 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $17,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.21.

Shares of NYSE EXC opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

