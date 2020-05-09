Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,118 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE worth $80,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TTWO. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,108,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,316,000 after acquiring an additional 80,138 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $129.85 on Friday. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC has a one year low of $99.22 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.12). TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $930.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TTWO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.96.

In other TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 216,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total transaction of $25,776,635.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.61, for a total transaction of $26,328.93. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,229.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,474 shares of company stock valued at $26,248,029 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

