Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,484,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 303,975 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.46% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $76,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1,650.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth Vecchione acquired 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $180,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 305,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,015,179.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.75 per share, for a total transaction of $65,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,165,307. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock worth $575,525. Insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $62.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $68.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.56.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.14. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $58.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $285.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.33 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 35.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

