Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $67.04 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 105,794 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Bancorp worth $67,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IMS Capital Management grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 9,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 31,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $34.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.59 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

