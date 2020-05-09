Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 121,467 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 24.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 376,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 121,467 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $70,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.52.

NYSE EW opened at $217.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $45.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.85. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $154.52 and a one year high of $247.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $203.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.34.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 31.83% and a net margin of 24.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,372 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $1,186,889.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,440.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.57, for a total value of $571,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,431,743.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,520 shares of company stock valued at $23,542,752. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

