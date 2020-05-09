VouchForMe (IPL) 24-Hour Volume Hits $26,632.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 9th. VouchForMe has a market cap of $470,882.47 and $26,632.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, VouchForMe has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar. One VouchForMe token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Coinbe, HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $188.36 or 0.02196161 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00174886 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00068762 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00042703 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000165 BTC.

VouchForMe Token Profile

VouchForMe launched on December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,811,027 tokens. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co. VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io. The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog.

Buying and Selling VouchForMe

VouchForMe can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Livecoin and Coinbe. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VouchForMe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VouchForMe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VouchForMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

