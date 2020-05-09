W Green Pay (WGP) Market Capitalization Reaches $235,015.65

W Green Pay (CURRENCY:WGP) traded down 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 9th. One W Green Pay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including GDAC and Huobi Korea. During the last week, W Green Pay has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar. W Green Pay has a total market cap of $235,015.65 and approximately $7,171.00 worth of W Green Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get W Green Pay alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02178604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174425 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About W Green Pay

W Green Pay’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,705,833 tokens. W Green Pay’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for W Green Pay is /r/WGreenPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. W Green Pay’s official website is wpay.sg. The official message board for W Green Pay is medium.com/wgreenpay.

W Green Pay Token Trading

W Green Pay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea and GDAC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as W Green Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade W Green Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase W Green Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for W Green Pay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for W Green Pay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.