Wagerr (WGR) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.41 Million

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One Wagerr token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0232 or 0.00000269 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Livecoin. Wagerr has a market cap of $4.41 million and $3,646.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wagerr has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wagerr Token Profile

Wagerr (WGR) is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 211,511,752 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,132,138 tokens. The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wagerr Token Trading

Wagerr can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

