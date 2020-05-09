Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Receives Coverage Optimism Score of 0.72

Media stories about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a coverage optimism score of 0.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52. The company has a market cap of $197.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.23). Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walt Disney will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

