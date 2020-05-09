Wavesbet (WBET) Trading Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. Wavesbet has a total market cap of $81,663.38 and $30,826.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wavesbet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last seven days, Wavesbet has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.31 or 0.02140318 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00010299 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011567 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.