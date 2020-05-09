Webcoin (WEB) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

Webcoin (CURRENCY:WEB) traded down 26.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. Webcoin has a total market cap of $59,342.32 and approximately $3,004.00 worth of Webcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Webcoin has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Webcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $24.68, $10.39 and $24.43.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Webcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00044729 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.85 or 0.03612593 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00056398 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00031684 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011719 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011687 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008549 BTC.

About Webcoin

Webcoin is a coin. It launched on October 1st, 2017. Webcoin’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,653,049 coins. The official website for Webcoin is webcoin.today. Webcoin’s official Twitter account is @webcointoday and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Webcoin is medium.com/@webcoinstoday.

Webcoin Coin Trading

Webcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.43, $24.68, $10.39, $51.55, $5.60, $13.77, $7.50, $33.94, $50.98, $18.94, $20.33 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Webcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Webcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Webcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Webcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Webcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.