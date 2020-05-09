Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to report ($0.78) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($1.17). Whiting Petroleum reported earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 387.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full year earnings of ($3.48) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.42) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($3.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to ($2.20). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.97 million. Whiting Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 15.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Capital One Financial lowered Whiting Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Whiting Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.72.

Shares of Whiting Petroleum stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $1.07. 6,724,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,412,496. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 4.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 300,816 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 24,240 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 338,165 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 15,110 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 628,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 146,623 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 46,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in Whiting Petroleum by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 77,731 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares during the last quarter. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

