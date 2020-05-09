Wings Trading 43.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Wings token can currently be bought for about $0.0239 or 0.00000277 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Upbit, HitBTC and Binance. In the last seven days, Wings has traded down 43.3% against the dollar. Wings has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $33,318.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011504 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.16 or 0.02178604 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174425 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068756 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00042497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,259,644 tokens. The official website for Wings is wings.ai. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO.

Wings Token Trading

Wings can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Livecoin, Kyber Network, HitBTC, Liqui, Gatecoin, Binance, Gate.io, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wings should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wings using one of the exchanges listed above.

