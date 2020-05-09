WIZBL Price Tops $0.0006 on Major Exchanges (WBL)

WIZBL (CURRENCY:WBL) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. One WIZBL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene and BitForex. WIZBL has a total market capitalization of $90,156.79 and approximately $18.00 worth of WIZBL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WIZBL has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WIZBL alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011584 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.25 or 0.02186119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00174829 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00068804 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042686 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000165 BTC.

WIZBL Coin Profile

WIZBL’s total supply is 217,690,264 coins and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for WIZBL is www.wizbl.io.

WIZBL Coin Trading

WIZBL can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WIZBL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WIZBL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WIZBL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WIZBL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WIZBL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.