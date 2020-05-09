XGOX (XGOX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

XGOX (CURRENCY:XGOX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One XGOX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Crex24, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, XGOX has traded 145.4% higher against the dollar. XGOX has a market cap of $103,013.99 and $390.00 worth of XGOX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get XGOX alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00028718 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003361 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00032016 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,732.81 or 0.99990725 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000600 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00068935 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000602 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XGOX Profile

XGOX (XGOX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. XGOX’s total supply is 2,632,945,770 coins and its circulating supply is 2,379,530,425 coins. The official website for XGOX is xgox.rocks. XGOX’s official Twitter account is @XgoxCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for XGOX is /r/xGOxCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for XGOX is gocoin.rocks/forum.

Buying and Selling XGOX

XGOX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Sistemkoin, Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XGOX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XGOX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XGOX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for XGOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for XGOX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.