Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on YNDX shares. TheStreet raised Yandex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Yandex from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yandex in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YNDX. Truewealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Yandex in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $40.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.37. Yandex has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $15.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $20.55 by ($5.30). Yandex had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $16.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Yandex will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

