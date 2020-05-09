YGGDRASH 1-Day Volume Tops $2,103.00 (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 9th. YGGDRASH has a total market capitalization of $795,770.83 and $2,103.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YGGDRASH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. Over the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002262 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.53 or 0.02178715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00174262 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00068660 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00042487 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000163 BTC.

YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,447,415,594 tokens. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YGGDRASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YGGDRASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

