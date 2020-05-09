Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aqua Metals’ earnings. Aqua Metals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua Metals will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aqua Metals.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). Aqua Metals had a negative return on equity of 64.11% and a negative net margin of 842.07%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

AQMS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Aqua Metals from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aqua Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ:AQMS opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.85. Aqua Metals has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Aqua Metals by 256.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 269,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 193,808 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Aqua Metals by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 51,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

