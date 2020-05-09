Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to Post $0.19 EPS

Brokerages expect Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) to announce $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nuance Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. Nuance Communications reported earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nuance Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Nuance Communications.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $369.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Nuance Communications’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NUAN. Guggenheim began coverage on Nuance Communications in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $19.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Nuance Communications has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $23.58. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total value of $54,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,482,243.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total value of $247,331.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 112,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 119,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,368,215. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 550.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 92.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

