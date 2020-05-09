Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OPNT) will announce sales of $4.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Opiant Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.55 million to $4.70 million. Opiant Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $5.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Opiant Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $28.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $28.11 million to $29.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $43.70 million, with estimates ranging from $35.40 million to $52.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Opiant Pharmaceuticals.

Get Opiant Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Opiant Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $7.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th.

NASDAQ OPNT opened at $11.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00. Opiant Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $8.05 and a one year high of $18.23. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Opiant Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Opiant Pharmaceuticals by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

About Opiant Pharmaceuticals

Opiant Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company offers NARCAN nasal spray, a treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. Its pipeline of product candidates includes treatments for eating disorders, including bulimia nervosa and binge eating disorders, alcohol use disorders, a long term treatment to prevent relapse for patients with opioid use disorders, cocaine use disorders, and a heroin vaccine.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Opiant Pharmaceuticals (OPNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opiant Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.