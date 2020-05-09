Zacks: Analysts Expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.26 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.43. Adobe reported earnings of $1.83 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $9.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.49 to $10.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.34 to $12.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Adobe.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $293.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $367.51. The company had a trading volume of 2,403,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,502. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.14. Adobe has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $386.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.90.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.97, for a total value of $1,534,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 59,565 shares in the company, valued at $18,284,668.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.40, for a total transaction of $180,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,814,506 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,495,666,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,445,773 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,598,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219,627 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Adobe by 32,093.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,008,055 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 24.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131,883 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,171,000 after buying an additional 1,003,724 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Adobe by 336.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $264,498,000 after buying an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

