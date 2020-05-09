Zacks: Analysts Expect First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect that First Business Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:FBIZ) will post sales of $24.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $23.90 million. First Business Financial Services posted sales of $22.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full-year sales of $102.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.50 million to $108.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $102.20 million, with estimates ranging from $96.10 million to $105.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Business Financial Services.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $23.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.03 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 10.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $15.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11. First Business Financial Services has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $27.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

