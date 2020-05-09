Zacks: Analysts Expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $292.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) to announce $292.39 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $305.00 million and the lowest is $279.78 million. Franklin Electric reported sales of $355.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full year sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $266.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

FELE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 10,546 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $608,398.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,816.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 3,469 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $190,795.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in Franklin Electric by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $49.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.74. Franklin Electric has a 1-year low of $41.25 and a 1-year high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

