Zacks: Analysts Expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) to report earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.12). Iridium Communications reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.58). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.11). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 30.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $145.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRDM shares. BidaskClub downgraded Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price target on Iridium Communications from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sidoti upgraded Iridium Communications to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Iridium Communications from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 93,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $2,822,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 804,198 shares in the company, valued at $24,214,401.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 444,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after acquiring an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,326,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,974,000 after acquiring an additional 388,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 746,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,402,000 after buying an additional 32,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Iridium Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

IRDM stock traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.24. 548,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 695,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.81. Iridium Communications has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 1.45.

Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

