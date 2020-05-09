Zacks: Analysts Expect Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $168.33 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will announce sales of $168.33 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $211.33 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $119.00 million. Laredo Petroleum posted sales of $216.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full-year sales of $695.61 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $816.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $553.09 million, with estimates ranging from $444.36 million to $707.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.74% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.46 million.

LPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Siebert Williams Shank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James lowered Laredo Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Laredo Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.99.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,705,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,593,000 after buying an additional 1,304,326 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 45.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,592,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,919,000 after buying an additional 2,059,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,790,658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,749,000 after buying an additional 414,055 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 4,404,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,642,000 after buying an additional 974,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caymus Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 145.6% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,218,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,237,000 after buying an additional 1,908,169 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 4.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

