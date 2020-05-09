Zacks: Analysts Expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.14 Million

Brokerages predict that NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) will announce $18.14 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.80 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $30.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full-year sales of $114.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $107.08 million to $119.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $148.96 million, with estimates ranging from $147.06 million to $151.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $26.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.67 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 32.41% and a negative return on equity of 78.73%.

NSTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $25,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David W. Ghesquiere sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $771,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,672,770.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,060 shares of company stock worth $1,759,312 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,189 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.85 and a 12-month high of $36.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.38.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.