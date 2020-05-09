Zacks: Analysts Expect National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that National Vision Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:EYE) will announce ($0.37) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for National Vision’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.80). National Vision reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 285%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a net margin of 1.45% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EYE. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of National Vision in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National Vision during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of National Vision stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.41. 11,505,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,310. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.91. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 2.04.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

