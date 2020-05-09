Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) to Post -$0.69 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Golden Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:GDEN) will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.01. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 590%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($2.39) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($2.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to $0.29. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.16 million. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Golden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

In other Golden Entertainment news, Director Robert L. Miodunski purchased 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.31 per share, for a total transaction of $119,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,502.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 36.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Golden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Golden Entertainment by 195.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GDEN traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.79. The company had a trading volume of 624,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,524. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The stock has a market cap of $246.56 million, a PE ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

