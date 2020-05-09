Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Post Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.33 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.28. Lannett reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of $1.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.55 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.77% and a positive return on equity of 14.54%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on LCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

LCI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.30. 1,253,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.91. The company has a market cap of $294.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.93. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Lannett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

