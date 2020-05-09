Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $62.97 Million

Brokerages forecast that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will post sales of $62.97 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $59.20 million to $64.93 million. Noodles & Co posted sales of $120.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full year sales of $353.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $348.32 million to $361.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $448.88 million, with estimates ranging from $406.35 million to $470.59 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $100.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.82 million. Noodles & Co had a positive return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NDLS shares. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,109 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 5,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Noodles & Co by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 981,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.86 and its 200-day moving average is $6.00. The company has a market cap of $206.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Noodles & Co has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.06.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

