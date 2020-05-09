Zacks: Brokerages Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $426.72 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) will announce $426.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $385.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $466.60 million. La-Z-Boy posted sales of $453.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 16th.

On average, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year sales of $1.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $475.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.05 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

LZB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of La-Z-Boy from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Sidoti downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

LZB stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.07. La-Z-Boy has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $37.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

In other news, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 61,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,138,955.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 618,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,648,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 17,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 9,072 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

