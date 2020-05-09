Zacks: Brokerages Expect Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Brokerages expect Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) to announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Southern Missouri Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Southern Missouri Bancorp reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Southern Missouri Bancorp.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $23.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 23.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 516,506 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 333,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,808,000 after purchasing an additional 14,505 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,634 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMBC traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,358. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $212.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 1-year low of $19.65 and a 1-year high of $39.05.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. It offers various deposit instruments, including demand deposit accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

