Zacks: White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also given White Mountains Insurance Group an industry rank of 120 out of 254 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

In other White Mountains Insurance Group news, Director Morgan W. Davis bought 1,050 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $840.00 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,904,360. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 47 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 97 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

White Mountains Insurance Group stock traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $907.34. The stock had a trading volume of 18,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,081. White Mountains Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $629.21 and a 52 week high of $1,168.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $886.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,038.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.54.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported ($7.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.80 million for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 46.40%.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurances services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

