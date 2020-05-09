Zel (ZEL) Price Hits $0.0306 on Major Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded down 8.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Zel has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and approximately $8.59 million worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zel coin can now be purchased for $0.0306 or 0.00000315 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00466527 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00102379 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00057433 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001878 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001326 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001358 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000489 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zel Coin Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 101,814,350 coins. Zel’s official message board is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The official website for Zel is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

