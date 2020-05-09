ZelCash Hits Market Cap of $3.22 Million (ZEL)

ZelCash (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. ZelCash has a market capitalization of $3.22 million and approximately $5.67 million worth of ZelCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZelCash has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One ZelCash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, Trade Satoshi and STEX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FABRK (FAB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003346 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004553 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Grimm (XGM) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About ZelCash

ZelCash (ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. ZelCash’s total supply is 86,939,300 coins. ZelCash’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash. The Reddit community for ZelCash is /r/zelcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ZelCash is zel.cash.

Buying and Selling ZelCash

ZelCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZelCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZelCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

