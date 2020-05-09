Zero (ZER) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last Week

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. Zero has a total market capitalization of $1.08 million and $70,309.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.52 or 0.00466529 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.97 or 0.00102196 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00057215 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001357 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000475 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Zero Coin Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 8,375,688 coins and its circulating supply is 8,328,576 coins. Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency. The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency.

Zero Coin Trading

Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

