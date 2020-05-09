Zilla Trading Down 5.4% This Week (ZLA)

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $255,518.48 and approximately $6,727.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zilla has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar. One Zilla token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010244 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $212.55 or 0.02178338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00175876 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00068535 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00041833 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000167 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken. Zilla’s official website is zla.io. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zilla

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

