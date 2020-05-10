$0.03 EPS Expected for Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Digi International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.12. Digi International posted earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Digi International will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.94 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.36% and a net margin of 2.35%.

DGII has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digi International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. First Analysis decreased their price target on Digi International from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Digi International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Digi International in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Digi International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.43.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DGII. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Digi International during the 4th quarter worth about $919,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Digi International by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 43,474 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Digi International by 562.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Digi International by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Digi International by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DGII opened at $12.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.23. The firm has a market cap of $349.28 million, a P/E ratio of 54.96, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.82. Digi International has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $18.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Digi International Inc provides Internet of Things connectivity products, services, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers that provide connectivity for devices over a cellular data network; cellular gateway products that enable devices or groups of devices to be networked in locations where there is no existing network or where access to a network is prohibited; radio frequency products that utilize a range of wireless protocols for PC-to-device or device-to-device connectivity; and Connect, Rabbit, and ARM-based embedded systems on module and single board computers for medical, transportation, and industrial device manufacturers.

