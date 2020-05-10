$0.10 EPS Expected for Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) to report earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.21. Ameresco reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 44.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.12. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.08. Ameresco had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $212.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.33 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Ameresco from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up from $9.50) on shares of Ameresco in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Ameresco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMRC opened at $19.63 on Friday. Ameresco has a 12 month low of $13.11 and a 12 month high of $26.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $930.07 million, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.47.

In other news, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total transaction of $17,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,783,361 shares in the company, valued at $59,146,421.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 542.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 115.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameresco during the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

